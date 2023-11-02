The Phoenix Suns (1-1) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Spurs vs. Suns Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson recorded 22.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.9 assists last year, shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

Zach Collins put up 11.6 points, 2.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Jeremy Sochan put up 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Devin Vassell recorded 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant put up 29.7 points last season, plus 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists.

Last season, Jusuf Nurkic recorded an average of 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game.

Drew Eubanks averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He drained 64.1% of his shots from the floor.

Grayson Allen posted 10.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists. He drained 44.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

Bol Bol put up 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.0 assists. He made 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Avg. 113.0 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.7% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.4% Three Point % 34.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.