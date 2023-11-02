The Phoenix Suns (2-2) take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -7.5 225.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio played 60 games last season that had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
  • Last season, Spurs games resulted in an average scoring total of 236.1, which is 10.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Spurs put together a 33-49-0 ATS record last season.
  • Last season, San Antonio was the underdog 77 times and won 19, or 24.7%, of those games.
  • The Spurs entered 41 games last season as an underdog by +240 or more and were 8-33 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win by San Antonio, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Spurs had a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.341, 14-27-0).
  • San Antonio's games finished above the over/under more often at home (25 times out of 41) than on the road (23 of 41) last season.
  • The Spurs' 113 points per game were only 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns gave up.
  • San Antonio put together a 25-19 ATS record and were 17-27 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Spurs vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Spurs Suns
113
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
25-19
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 18-4
17-27
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 18-4
123.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
30
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
12-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-12
12-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-9

