The San Antonio Spurs (2-2) play the Phoenix Suns (2-2) at Footprint Center on November 2, 2023.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs shot at a 46.5% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.

San Antonio went 16-23 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Suns finished fifth.

The Spurs' 113.0 points per game last year were just 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allowed to opponents.

San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs scored 115.1 points per game at home last season, and 111.0 away.

At home, the Spurs conceded 121.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 124.7.

At home, the Spurs sunk 11.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (11.0). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.7%).

Spurs Injuries