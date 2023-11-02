The Phoenix Suns (2-2) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 119 - Spurs 105

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (- 7.5)

Suns (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-14.3)

Suns (-14.3) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.3

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs were ranked 23rd in the league offensively last season with 113.0 points per game, while defensively they were worst (123.1 points allowed per game).

San Antonio ranked fifth-worst in the NBA with 45.0 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it grabbed 43.7 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in league).

With 27.2 dimes per game, the Spurs ranked fifth-best in the league in the category.

San Antonio committed 14.7 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and forced 13.2 turnovers per game (17th-ranked).

The Spurs ranked 22nd in the NBA by making 11.1 three-pointers per contest, but they sported a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked fifth-worst in the league.

