The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) host a Big 12 showdown against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech ranks 56th in total offense (407.4 yards per game) and 61st in total defense (366.5 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive perspective, TCU is posting 29.4 points per contest (60th-ranked). It ranks 52nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (23.0 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

TCU vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

TCU Texas Tech 464.9 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.4 (60th) 379.5 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.5 (54th) 175.4 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.0 (41st) 289.5 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.4 (63rd) 13 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (118th) 9 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (107th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has rushed 146 times for 851 yards, with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson leads his team with 420 receiving yards on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has 21 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 273 yards (34.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Warren Thompson's 19 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 246 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has racked up 746 yards (93.3 ypg) on 67-of-113 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tahj Brooks has 891 rushing yards on 162 carries with six touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 28 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price has hauled in 33 catches for 331 yards (41.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has grabbed 30 passes while averaging 39.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Xavier White's 22 receptions have turned into 317 yards and one touchdown.

