The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Horned Frogs will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. TCU matchup in this article.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline TCU Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-3) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 59.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

TCU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

TCU has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Horned Frogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +40000 Bet $100 to win $40000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.