The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) are 3-point favorites when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) in conference play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 59.5 for the game.

Texas Tech is totaling 407.4 yards per game on offense (56th in the FBS), and rank 61st defensively, yielding 366.5 yards allowed per game. TCU's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 464.9 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 379.5 total yards per game, which ranks 72nd.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Lubbock, Texas

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Texas Tech vs TCU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -3 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

TCU Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Horned Frogs are accumulating 427.3 yards per game (-27-worst in college football) and giving up 394.3 (85th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Horned Frogs are putting up 20.3 points per game in their past three games (-45-worst in college football), and allowing 26.3 per game (second-worst).

In its past three games, TCU has thrown for 282.3 yards per game (48th in the country), and conceded 178 through the air (58th).

The Horned Frogs are gaining 145 rushing yards per game in their past three games (worst in college football), and giving up 216.3 per game (-100-worst).

The Horned Frogs have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three games.

TCU has hit the over once in its past three games.

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

TCU hase hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

TCU lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

TCU has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (188.6 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (31.1 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has run the ball 146 times for 851 yards, with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has racked up 420 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Savion Williams has racked up 273 receiving yards (34.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Warren Thompson's 19 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 246 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Paul Oyewale has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 17 tackles.

TCU's top-tackler, Namdi Obiazor, has 62 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks this year.

Bud Clark has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 13 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

