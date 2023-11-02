Big 12 foes meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech is averaging 407.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 56th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Red Raiders rank 61st, allowing 366.5 yards per contest. TCU ranks 60th in the FBS with 29.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 52nd with 23 points given up per game on defense.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas Tech TCU 407.4 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.9 (17th) 366.5 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (65th) 176 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.4 (42nd) 231.4 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.5 (20th) 16 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (87th) 8 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (93rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has racked up 746 yards (93.3 ypg) on 67-of-113 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 162 times for 891 yards (111.4 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 28 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price has hauled in 33 catches for 331 yards (41.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 39.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Xavier White has been the target of 33 passes and hauled in 22 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 39.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has rushed 146 times for 851 yards, with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson paces his squad with 420 receiving yards on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has totaled 273 receiving yards (34.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Warren Thompson's 25 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

