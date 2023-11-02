Week 10 of the 2023 college football season features seven games involving Big 12 teams. Our computer model likes Houston (+4) against Baylor and betting the over/under in the TCU vs. Texas Tech matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 10 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Houston +4 vs. Baylor

Matchup: Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears

Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 3.5 points

Houston by 3.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Kansas State +4 vs. Texas

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 1.5 points

Texas by 1.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Kansas +2.5 vs. Iowa State

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa State by 0.1 points

Iowa State by 0.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 10 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 59.5 - TCU vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders

TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Total: 55.1 points

55.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 2

November 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Kansas State vs. Texas

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 52.5 points

52.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Under 59.5 - UCF vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats

UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Total: 56.7 points

56.7 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 4

November 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 10 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Oklahoma 7-1 (4-1 Big 12) 41.9 / 18.9 489.8 / 370.3 Texas 7-1 (4-1 Big 12) 34.5 / 16.0 454.1 / 328.0 Oklahoma State 6-2 (4-1 Big 12) 31.1 / 24.4 429.0 / 409.3 Kansas State 6-2 (4-1 Big 12) 37.4 / 15.9 464.6 / 343.8 Iowa State 5-3 (4-1 Big 12) 23.9 / 19.8 337.8 / 326.4 Kansas 6-2 (3-2 Big 12) 35.8 / 28.1 443.1 / 401.6 West Virginia 5-3 (3-2 Big 12) 30.8 / 26.5 401.0 / 378.0 TCU 4-4 (2-3 Big 12) 29.4 / 23.0 464.9 / 379.5 BYU 5-3 (2-3 Big 12) 24.9 / 25.6 300.6 / 391.4 Texas Tech 3-5 (2-3 Big 12) 30.0 / 25.4 407.4 / 366.5 Baylor 3-5 (2-3 Big 12) 22.5 / 30.0 388.5 / 398.6 Houston 3-5 (1-4 Big 12) 25.3 / 32.5 382.9 / 416.1 UCF 3-5 (0-5 Big 12) 33.4 / 29.9 495.0 / 402.0 Cincinnati 2-6 (0-5 Big 12) 25.3 / 28.4 444.5 / 375.4

