Wyatt Johnston will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Johnston has averaged 17:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In three of eight games this season, Johnston has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of eight games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of eight games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 7 Points 2 3 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

