The San Antonio Spurs, Zach Collins included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Collins put up 14 points, four assists and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-114 win against the Suns.

In this article we will break down Collins' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-130)

Over 11.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Over 6.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-161)

Over 3.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-213)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the league defensively last year, allowing 111.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, 11th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Suns were ranked third in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 23.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were third in the NBA last season, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 27 14 5 4 1 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.