Life High School Waxahachie will host Alvarado High School in 4A - District 11 play on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alvarado vs. Life Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Blum High School at Avalon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Avalon, TX

Avalon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ennis High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnson County Games This Week

Cleburne High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at James Madison High School