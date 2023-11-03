Life High School Waxahachie will host Alvarado High School in 4A - District 11 play on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

Alvarado vs. Life Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Waxahachie, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Blum High School at Avalon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Avalon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ennis High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnson County Games This Week

Cleburne High School at Azle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Azle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at James Madison High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

