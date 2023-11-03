Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bowie County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Bowie County, Texas has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Bowie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Redwater High School at De Kalb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: De Kalb, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
