The New York Knicks (2-3), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

ESPN, BSWI, and MSG Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) last season while allowing 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They had a +298 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Knicks had a +240 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They put up 116 points per game to rank 11th in the league and allowed 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

These two teams averaged a combined 232.9 points per game last season, 5.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allowed a combined 226.4 points per game last year, 1.1 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.

New York put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +175 - Knicks +5000 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.