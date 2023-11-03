Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Canadian High School vs. Dimmitt High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Dimmitt High School will host Canadian High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Canadian vs. Dimmitt Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Castro County Games This Week
Hart High School at Cotton Center High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Cotton Center, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.