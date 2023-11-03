Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Clear Brook High School vs. Dickinson High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a matchup between 6A - Region 24 teams in Dickinson, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Dickinson High School hosting Clear Brook High School.
Clear Brook vs. Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Galveston County Games This Week
Clear Falls High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chester High School at High Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: High Island, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
