On Friday, November 3 at 6:55 PM CT, Clear Creek High School will host Clear Falls High School in a clash between 6A - Region 24 teams.

Clear Falls vs. Clear Creek Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 6:55 PM CT

6:55 PM CT Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Clear Brook High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chester High School at High Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: High Island, TX

High Island, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend