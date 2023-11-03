On Friday, November 3, Azle High School will host Cleburne High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Cleburne vs. Azle High Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 2

5:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Haltom High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Crowley High School at North Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ennis High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Hills High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Boswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnson County Games This Week

Grandview High School at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Life High School Waxahachie