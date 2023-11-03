Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fisher County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Fisher County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fisher County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Roscoe High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rotan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rotan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.