Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gregg County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Gregg County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Kilgore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Kilgore, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
