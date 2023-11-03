Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Holy Cross Of San Antonio vs. Geneva School Of Boerne Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have an exciting high school game -- Geneva School Of Boerne vs. Holy Cross Of San Antonio -- in Boerne, TX on Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Holy Cross vs. Geneva School Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Boerne, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pieper High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.