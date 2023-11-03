We have an exciting high school game -- Geneva School Of Boerne vs. Holy Cross Of San Antonio -- in Boerne, TX on Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Holy Cross vs. Geneva School Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Boerne, TX

Other Bexar County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: San Marcos, TX

Pieper High School at Liberty Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Liberty Hill, TX

Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School