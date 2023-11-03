Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Jackson County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Aransas Pass High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Edna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Refugio High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Ganado, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.