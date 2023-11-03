This week, there's high school football on the docket in Knox County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Munday High School at Archer City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Archer City, TX

Archer City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin High School at Crowell High School