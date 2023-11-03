Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Krum High School vs. Gainesville High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, Gainesville High School will host Krum High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Krum vs. Gainesville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.