Tenaha High School will host Overton High School in 2A - action on Friday, November 3 at 6:20 PM CT.

Overton vs. Tenaha Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 6:20 PM CT
  • Location: Tenaha, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Rusk County Games This Week

Atlanta High School at Tatum High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tatum, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alto High School at Carlisle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Henderson, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

