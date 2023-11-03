We have an exciting high school clash in Brock, TX on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:30 PM CT), with Brock High School hosting Pilot Point High School.

Pilot Point vs. Brock Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Millsap High School at Merkel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Merkel, TX

Merkel, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Falls High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd High School at Peaster High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Peaster High School at Tolar High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Tolar, TX

Tolar, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano West Senior High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Krum High School at Gainesville High School