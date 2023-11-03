Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Sundown High School vs. Tahoka High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Tahoka High School will face Sundown High School in Tahoka, TX.
Sundown vs. Tahoka Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tahoka, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hockley County Games This Week
Plains High School at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Smyer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorenzo High School at Anton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Anton, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
