In the matchup between the Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+3) Over (51) Boston College 28, Syracuse 24

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

The Orange have two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Syracuse has an ATS record of 1-1.

One of the Orange's seven games this season has gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 51, 2.8 points fewer than the average total in Syracuse games thus far this season.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles' ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Eagles' eight games with a set total.

The average total in Boston College games this season is 0.4 more points than the point total of 51 for this outing.

Orange vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 26.4 24.1 39 13.5 13.8 34.8 Boston College 28.1 28.4 26.4 24.8 31 34.3

