The Syracuse Orange (4-4) host an ACC battle against the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse is totaling 367.0 yards per game on offense (80th in the FBS), and rank 97th on defense, yielding 399.1 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Boston College ranks 66th in the FBS (28.1 points per game), and it is 91st on defense (28.4 points allowed per contest).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Syracuse vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Syracuse Boston College 367.0 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (52nd) 399.1 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.5 (48th) 146.1 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.0 (14th) 220.9 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (91st) 12 (76th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 12 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (94th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,513 yards (189.1 ypg) on 123-of-197 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 316 rushing yards on 89 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 553 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 170 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Damien Alford's team-high 389 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 44 targets) with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 356 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donovan Brown has racked up 23 grabs for 305 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 1,571 passing yards (196.4 per game) while completing 58.5% of his passes. He's thrown 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 673 yards (84.1 ypg) on 125 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 495 yards across 99 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 437 receiving yards (54.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 catches on 46 targets with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has recorded 261 receiving yards (32.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 21 receptions.

Ryan O'Keefe's 23 receptions (on 32 targets) have netted him 235 yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse or Boston College gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.