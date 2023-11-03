Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Terrell High School vs. Greenville High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3, Greenville High School will host Terrell High School, kicking off at 7:20 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Terrell vs. Greenville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT
- Location: Greenville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hunt County Games This Week
Campbell High School at Union Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gilmer, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rivercrest High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Kaufman County Games This Week
Forney High School at Tyler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paris High School at Mabank High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mabank, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.