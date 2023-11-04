The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) and the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents.

On defense, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by allowing only 16.5 points per game. The offense ranks 51st (30.6 points per game). LSU's defense ranks 92nd in the FBS with 395 total yards allowed per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks best by putting up 553 total yards per contest.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. LSU Key Statistics

Alabama LSU 366.6 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 553 (1st) 306.4 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (79th) 147.1 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.9 (13th) 219.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.1 (3rd) 8 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (4th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,617 yards (202.1 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 142 rushing yards on 77 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 569 rushing yards on 122 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 67 times for 339 yards (42.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's 508 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has totaled 23 catches and five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 23 passes for 360 yards (45 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack has compiled 12 grabs for 218 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU this season. He has 2,574 passing yards (321.8 per game) while completing 73.1% of his passes. He's thrown 25 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 521 yards (65.1 ypg) on 91 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 611 yards, or 76.4 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Malik Nabers has collected 56 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 981 (122.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 81 times and has nine touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 732-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns. He's caught 42 passes on 52 targets.

Kyren Lacy's 26 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

