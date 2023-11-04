Big 12 opponents will do battle when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) meet the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Iowa State vs. Kansas?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 28, Iowa State 27

Kansas 28, Iowa State 27 Iowa State has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Cyclones have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Kansas has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

The Jayhawks have entered two games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cyclones' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas (+3)



Kansas (+3) Iowa State has four wins in seven games versus the spread this year.

The Cyclones have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

In eight games played Kansas has recorded four wins against the spread.

This year, the Jayhawks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game just twice this season.

Every game featuring Kansas this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 53.5.

The point total for the matchup of 53.5 is 6.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Iowa State (23.9 points per game) and Kansas (35.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 41.5 45.3 Implied Total AVG 25 23.3 26.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 60.9 57.8 Implied Total AVG 36.4 36 37 ATS Record 4-4-0 4-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.