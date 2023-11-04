The SMU Mustangs (6-2) and the Rice Owls (4-4) square off to try to take home the Mayor's Cup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Mustangs are heavy, 12-point favorites. An over/under of 59.5 is set in the contest.

SMU has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.5 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 14.0 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Rice is generating 33.3 points per contest (33rd-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.8 points allowed per game).

Rice vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

SMU vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -12 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Offensively, the Owls are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 419.0 yards per game (-32-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 356.7 (62nd-ranked).

The Owls are scoring 33.7 points per game in their past three games (55th in college football), and allowing 26.0 per game (third-worst).

Rice is gaining 297.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (33rd in the country), and conceding 205.3 per game (19th-worst).

The Owls are -37-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (121.3), and -7-worst in rushing yards conceded (151.3).

The Owls have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Rice has gone over the total twice.

So far this season, Rice has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

The Owls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.

Four of Rice's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

This season, Rice has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Rice has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

JT Daniels has racked up 2,362 yards on 63.6% passing while tossing 19 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 58 times for 337 yards (42.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 338 receiving yards (42.3 per game) on 28 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has taken 56 carries and totaled 209 yards with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 692 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 41 receptions on 71 targets with eight touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 22 grabs (on 39 targets) have netted him 290 yards (36.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Coleman Coco has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 4.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Plae Wyatt is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 52 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack.

Gabe Taylor has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

