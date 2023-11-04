SMU vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Mayor's Cup is the prize when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and Rice Owls (4-4) clash on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Mustangs are double-digit favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Rice matchup.
SMU vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
SMU vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-11.5)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|SMU (-12.5)
|58.5
|-490
|+365
SMU vs. Rice Betting Trends
- SMU is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Rice is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
