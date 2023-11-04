The SMU Mustangs (6-2) and the Rice Owls (4-4) take the field with the Mayor's Cup on the line on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Mustangs are favored by 12 points in the outing. The total is 59.5 points for this game.

SMU has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.5 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 14 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Rice ranks 33rd in the FBS (33.3 points per game), and it is 84th on the other side of the ball (27.8 points allowed per contest).

SMU vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

SMU vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -12 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

SMU Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Mustangs have been bottom-25 in total offense with 511.7 total yards per game (fourth-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 222.7 total yards surrendered per game (seventh-best).

Over the last three games, the Mustangs have been firing on all cylinders. During that three-game stretch, they rank second-best with 51.7 points per game and fourth-best on defense with 6.7 points surrendered per contest.

On top of a top-25 pass offense over the last three games (fifth-best with 360 passing yards per game), SMU also has a top-25 pass defense (25th-best with 141.3 passing yards allowed per game) over that period.

While the Mustangs are 12th-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three games (151.7), they rank 23rd-best defensively (81.3 rushing yards allowed) over that period.

Over their past three contests, the Mustangs have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In SMU's past three games, it has hit the over once.

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

In SMU's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

SMU has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

SMU has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mustangs an 81.8% chance to win.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recorded 2,138 yards (267.3 ypg) on 151-of-254 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 83 times for 456 yards (57 per game), scoring four times.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 43 times for 248 yards (31 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley's 319 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has collected 18 receptions and two touchdowns.

RJ Maryland has reeled in 23 passes while averaging 39.4 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has been the target of 35 passes and compiled 27 grabs for 311 yards, an average of 38.9 yards per contest.

Elijah Roberts paces the team with four sacks, and also has five TFL and 16 tackles.

SMU's top-tackler, Kobe Wilson, has 37 tackles and two TFL this year.

Isaiah Nwokobia has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 37 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended to his name.

