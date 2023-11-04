The Dallas Stars (7-1-1, riding a three-game winning streak) visit the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena. The game on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-125) Canucks (+105) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 6-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 55.6% chance to win.

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in four of nine games this season.

Stars vs Canucks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Canucks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 29 (19th) Goals 46 (1st) 23 (5th) Goals Allowed 22 (4th) 3 (28th) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 2 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 29 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 23 goals to rank fifth.

With a +6 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.