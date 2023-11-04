Sun Belt opponents will do battle when the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) battle the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas State vs. Georgia Southern?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Southern 32, Texas State 28

Georgia Southern 32, Texas State 28 Texas State has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Bobcats have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter.

Georgia Southern has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have been at least a +115 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Southern (+2.5)



Georgia Southern (+2.5) Texas State has played seven games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 4-3-0 this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (69.5)



Under (69.5) Texas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 69.5 points just twice this season.

This season, Georgia Southern has played only two games with a combined score higher than 69.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 68.9 points per game, 0.6 points fewer than the over/under of 69.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 58.8 63.1 Implied Total AVG 37.1 37 37.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.6 63 62.2 Implied Total AVG 35.9 35.5 36.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 3-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

