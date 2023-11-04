Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, November 4 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia Southern (+2)
|Under (69.5)
|Georgia Southern 32, Texas State 28
Week 10 Sun Belt Predictions
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- UL Monroe vs Southern Miss
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Louisiana vs Arkansas State
- Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion
Texas State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.
- The Bobcats have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Texas State has an ATS record of 1-2.
- Texas State has had two games (out of seven) go over the total this year.
- Texas State games this season have posted an average total of 61.3, which is 8.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 48.8%.
- So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
- Georgia Southern is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or greater this year.
- In the Eagles' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).
- The average point total for the Georgia Southern this season is 6.9 points less than this game's over/under.
Bobcats vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas State
|35.1
|28.8
|36.5
|27.3
|33.8
|30.3
|Georgia Southern
|33.8
|24.6
|40.6
|23.6
|22.3
|26.3
