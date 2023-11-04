The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) and the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

Texas has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 23rd-best in scoring offense (34.5 points per game) and 15th-best in scoring defense (16 points allowed per game). Kansas State's offense has been dominant, racking up 464.6 total yards per game (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 45th by allowing 343.8 total yards per game.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Texas Kansas State 454.1 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.6 (20th) 328 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (39th) 180 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (5th) 274.1 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.6 (60th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (80th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has recorded 1,915 yards (239.4 ypg) on 151-of-213 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 922 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 212 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 60 times for 240 yards (30 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 572 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 63 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put up a 427-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes on 43 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 357 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard leads Kansas State with 1,628 yards on 137-of-215 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 313 rushing yards (39.1 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 116 times for 722 yards (90.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 240 receiving yards (30 per game) on 21 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has run for 466 yards across 88 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has collected 39 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (54.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has racked up 364 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

