The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the UTEP Miners (3-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

Western Kentucky is putting up 29.9 points per game offensively this season (58th in the FBS), and is allowing 29.5 points per game (100th) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive angle, UTEP is compiling 360.9 total yards per contest (87th-ranked). It ranks 82nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (385.0 total yards allowed per game).

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

UTEP Western Kentucky 360.9 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (71st) 385.0 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.1 (126th) 159.4 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.5 (118th) 201.4 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.9 (18th) 12 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 6 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has run the ball 123 times for 679 yards, with three touchdowns.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 529 yards across 108 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 13 catches for 184 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi has totaled 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 645 (71.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 26 passes and compiled 434 receiving yards (48.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith's 30 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 2,273 yards passing for Western Kentucky, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 94 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has racked up 232 yards on 47 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Elijah Young has carried the ball 47 times for 187 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 49 catches for 652 yards (81.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has caught 27 passes for 335 yards (41.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dalvin Smith has been the target of 35 passes and compiled 25 grabs for 234 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

