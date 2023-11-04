The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the UTEP Miners (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Hilltoppers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. UTEP matchup in this article.

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +260 FanDuel Western Kentucky (-8.5) 54.5 -375 +290

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

UTEP has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Western Kentucky is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

