The UTSA Roadrunners are expected to win their game versus the North Texas Mean Green at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Texas (+7.5) Under (71.5) UTSA 35, North Texas 29

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UTSA vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Roadrunners have three wins in eight games against the spread this year.

UTSA has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Roadrunners have seen three of its eight games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 71.5 points, 14.5 more than the average point total for UTSA games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mean Green based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

So far this year, the Mean Green have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

North Texas is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year.

Mean Green games have hit the over in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The average total for North Texas games this season is 9.1 fewer points than the point total of 71.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roadrunners vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 30.5 25.4 32.8 24.3 28.3 26.5 North Texas 35.5 36.6 38.3 37 32.8 36.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.