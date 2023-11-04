The No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a Pac-12 showdown.

Washington ranks 98th in total defense this season (400.8 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 501.3 total yards per game. While USC's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 21st-worst by giving up 32.6 points per game, its offense ranks second-best with 45.9 points per contest.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ABC.

Washington vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Washington vs. USC Key Statistics

Washington USC 501.3 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.2 (2nd) 400.8 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.9 (127th) 102.3 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.9 (70th) 399.0 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (6th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 2,945 yards (368.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has racked up 430 yards on 87 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

This season, Will Nixon has carried the ball 23 times for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's leads his squad with 907 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 46 receptions totaling 836 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalen McMillan has been the target of 26 passes and compiled 20 receptions for 311 yards, an average of 38.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has thrown for 2,646 yards on 68% passing while tossing 25 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 130 yards with nine scores.

MarShawn Lloyd has carried the ball 99 times for 766 yards, with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 157 yards.

Austin Jones has racked up 50 carries and totaled 258 yards with five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington leads his squad with 711 receiving yards on 35 receptions with five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has caught 30 passes and compiled 519 receiving yards (57.7 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Mario Williams has racked up 259 reciving yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

