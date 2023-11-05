For their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 5 at 4:25 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) have 10 players on the injury report.

The Cowboys are coming off of a victory over the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 43-20.

The Eagles knocked off the Washington Commanders 38-31 in their last outing.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Brandin Cooks WR NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Tyron Smith OT Neck Questionable
Zack Martin OG NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Chuma Edoga OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Stephon Gilmore CB NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Demarcus Lawrence DE NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Jayron Kearse S Toe Did Not Participate In Practice
Jourdan Lewis CB NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Michael Gallup WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Boston Scott RB NIR - Personal Out
Iosua Opeta OG Hip Limited Participation In Practice
James Bradberry CB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice
Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Out
Jordan Davis DT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Milton Williams DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Jack Stoll TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Grant Calcaterra TE Concussion Out
Jalen Carter DT Back Full Participation In Practice
Cameron Jurgens OL Foot Out

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Cowboys Season Insights

  • The Cowboys' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 287.4 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, they are compiling 338.0 total yards per game, which ranks 15th.
  • The Cowboys have dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in points per game (28.1) and fourth-best in points surrendered per game (17.1).
  • The Cowboys' pass defense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 178.6 passing yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 220.9 passing yards per game, which ranks 16th.
  • In terms of rushing, Dallas ranks 11th in the NFL on offense (117.1 rushing yards per game) and 17th on defense (108.9 rushing yards allowed per contest).
  • The Cowboys have generated 13 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over seven times, resulting in a +6 turnover margin, which ranks fourth-best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)
  • Moneyline: Eagles (-160), Cowboys (+135)
  • Total: 47 points

