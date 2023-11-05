Dallas Cowboys receiver Jake Ferguson has a good matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 247.5 per game.

Ferguson has pulled down 25 passes on 33 targets for 237 yards and two TDs, averaging 33.9 yards per game.

Ferguson vs. the Eagles

Ferguson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The 247.5 passing yards per game conceded by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Eagles have surrendered 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 29th in the NFL.

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson, in three of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ferguson has been targeted on 33 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (14.4% target share).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (79th in league play), racking up 237 yards on 33 passes thrown his way.

Ferguson has made two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

Ferguson has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

