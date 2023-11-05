On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (2-4) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (3-2) at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Raptors matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet

BSSW and SportsNet Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have been outscored by 1.5 points per game (scoring 104.5 points per game to rank 29th in the league while giving up 106 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a -9 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs' -31 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 115 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 121.2 per contest (28th in league).

The two teams combine to score 219.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 227.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Raptors +12500 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.