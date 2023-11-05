Spurs vs. Raptors November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) take on the Toronto Raptors (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet.
Spurs vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, SportsNet
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson's numbers last season were 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also sank 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.
- Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He sank 45.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Zach Collins collected 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also made 51.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He drained 45.3% of his shots from the field.
- Devin Vassell's stats last season included 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam's numbers last season were 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
- Scottie Barnes put up 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- OG Anunoby posted 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. put up 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dennis Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Spurs vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Spurs
|Raptors
|113.0
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|123.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.9%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|33.5%
