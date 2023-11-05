On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) take on the Toronto Raptors (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet.

Spurs vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, SportsNet

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson's numbers last season were 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also sank 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He sank 45.9% of his shots from the floor.

Zach Collins collected 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also made 51.8% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He drained 45.3% of his shots from the field.

Devin Vassell's stats last season included 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam's numbers last season were 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Scottie Barnes put up 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby posted 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Gary Trent Jr. put up 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Spurs vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Raptors 113.0 Points Avg. 112.9 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 46.5% Field Goal % 45.9% 34.5% Three Point % 33.5%

