The Toronto Raptors (2-4) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Spurs vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -3.5 223.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in four of five games this season.

The average over/under for San Antonio's contests this season is 236.2, 12.7 more points than this game's total.

San Antonio is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This season, San Antonio has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Raptors Additional Info

Spurs vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 1 16.7% 104.5 219.5 106 227.2 217.7 Spurs 4 80% 115 219.5 121.2 227.2 228.1

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs' 115 points per game are nine more points than the 106 the Raptors give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 106 points.

Spurs vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Spurs and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 3-2 2-2 4-1 Raptors 3-3 0-1 2-4

Spurs vs. Raptors Point Insights

Spurs Raptors 115 Points Scored (PG) 104.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 121.2 Points Allowed (PG) 106 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-4

