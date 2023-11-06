The Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 45.2% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 39.5% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Abilene Christian had a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Wildcats ranked 142nd.

The Wildcats' 75.0 points per game last year were 9.2 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys allowed to opponents.

Abilene Christian put together an 11-7 record last season in games it scored more than 65.8 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Abilene Christian averaged 9.8 more points per game at home (81.3) than on the road (71.5).

At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed away (78.2).

Abilene Christian sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule