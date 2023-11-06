How to Watch Houston Christian vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (0-0) face the Houston Christian Huskies (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston Christian vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot at a 45.7% clip from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
- Houston Christian went 10-10 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.
- The Huskies scored 7.7 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Cougars gave up (69.9).
- When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, Houston Christian went 9-10.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Houston Christian averaged 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).
- At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 84.8.
- At home, Houston Christian knocked down 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than away (33.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/15/2023
|Florida International
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.